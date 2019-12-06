Spot rubber ends flat

A happy turn to a health crisis, thanks to a second opinion
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Spot rubber finished flat on Friday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹130.50 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted steady at ₹126.50 per kg by dealers. The trend continued to remain mixed as latex improved further on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector.December futures firmed up to ₹133.74 (133.62) and January to ₹135.29 (135.27) whileFebruary futures slid to ₹137.60 (137.71) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
The International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC), comprising world's top rubber producers - Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia (TIM) is likely to implement another round of Agreed Export Tonnage Scheme (AETS) to ensure price steadiness, reports said. At its recent 33rd ITRC meeting held in Jakarta, the three producing countries decided on the move to address any unfavourable market conditions in the future, with the projected reduction of natural rubber (NR) production by 800,000 tonnes this year due to unexpected factors.This includes the outbreak of Pestalotiopsis, erratic weather conditions and sluggish tapping activities due to prolonged low prices.
RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹113.99 (110.64) per kg at Bangkok. December futures improved to ₹113.94 (113.73) while the January futures weakened to ₹114.20 (114.91) and February to ₹116.64 (116.67) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 130.50 (130.50); RSS-5: 127.50 (127.50); ISNR 20: 119.50 (119.50) and Latex (60% drc): 91.50 (91)
Foreign OPD helps patients get the right medical advice and treatment option
Rolls-Royce creates the Black Badge Cullinan for younger buyers looking for exclusivity and bespoke luxury
More tech and features in the cabin and a facelifted exterior mean the entry sedan is now better equipped to ...
The company is wooing kids and adults alike with a host of initiatives
As the sum assured it may be insufficient for your family; so pay more attention to the math
The RBI failed to ring in Christmas cheer, retaining its key policy repo rate at 5.15 per cent. Hugely ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...