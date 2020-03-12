Spot rubber ends flat

Spot rubber ended in a flat note on Thursday. RSS 4 continued to rule steady at ₹130 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was unchanged at ₹126 a kg as per the dealers.

In futures,March contracts concluded at ₹128.60 (128.99), April at ₹131.63 (131.54) and May at ₹132.90 (133.30) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). March contracts were down by 0.30 % with a volume of 2 lots and total trade value of 2.57 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.37 (115.54) per kg at Bangkok. March futures declined to ₹110.91 (112.90), April to ₹113.91 (114.23) and May to ₹113.77 (115.08) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 130 (130); RSS-5: 125 (125); ISNR 20: 116(116) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).