Commodities

Spot rubber ends flat

| Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

Our Correspondent

Spot rubber ended in a flat note on Thursday. RSS 4 continued to rule steady at ₹130 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was unchanged at ₹126 a kg as per the dealers.

In futures,March contracts concluded at ₹128.60 (128.99), April at ₹131.63 (131.54) and May at ₹132.90 (133.30) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). March contracts were down by 0.30 % with a volume of 2 lots and total trade value of 2.57 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹114.37 (115.54) per kg at Bangkok. March futures declined to ₹110.91 (112.90), April to ₹113.91 (114.23) and May to ₹113.77 (115.08) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 130 (130); RSS-5: 125 (125); ISNR 20: 116(116) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).

Published on March 12, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Less volume for today’s Coonoor tea auction