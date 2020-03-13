Spot rubber ends flat

Spot rubber finished flat on Friday. RSS 4 was quoted unchanged at ₹130 a kg, by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed steady at ₹126 a kg according to dealers. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 lost marginally while the volumes continued to remain meagre.

March futures improved to ₹130.50 (128.60) per kg while the April futures weakened to ₹130.94 (131.63) and May to ₹132.71 (132.90) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹112.35 (114.37) per kg at Bangkok.March futures surrendered to ₹104.73 (110.91), April to ₹110.85 (113.91) and May to ₹110.99 (113.77) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 130 (130); RSS-5: 125 (125); ISNR 20: 115.50 (116) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).