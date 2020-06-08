Spot rubber ends higher

How should start-ups play the game in a post-Covid world?
Spot rubber finished higher on Monday. RSS 4 improved to ₹121 (120) per kg, according to traders and the.Rubber Board. The market opened steady and firmed up further on fresh buying, coupled with short covering following a sharp recovery in Bangkok spot prices.
The recovery in natural rubber prices began a couple of days prior to the easing of lockdown restrictions in the country, an observer said. “But the number of rising cases indicates that we would be witnessing a late peak in cases,” he added.
June futures firmed up to ₹120.23 (120.21) and July to ₹124.68 (123.86) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). June contracts were up by 0.02% with a volume of 38 lots and total trade value of ₹45.80 lakhs.
RSS 3 (spot) flared up to ₹113.20 (110.64) per kg at Bangkok. Its June futures improved to ₹94.26 (92.40) and July to ₹100.34 (98.35) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 121 (120); RSS-5: 117 (116); ISNR 20: 106 (105) and Latex (60% drc): 86.50 (86.50).
