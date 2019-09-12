Commodities

Spot rubber ends lower

Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Spot rubber finished lower on Thursday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹139 (140) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex finished flat amidst scattered transactions.September futures dropped to ₹140.55 (141.56) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹109.06 (109.75) per kg at Bangkok. September futures improved to ₹109.45 (108.79) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) : RSS-4: 139 (140); RSS-5: 135 (136); ISNR 20: 113 (113) and Latex (60% drc): 106.75 (106.75).

