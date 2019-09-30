Commodities

Spot rubber ends lower

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on September 30, 2019 Published on September 30, 2019

Spot rubber ended in a weak note on Monday. RSS 4 dropped to ₹125.00 (₹125.50) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as Latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions.

The October futures improved to ₹124.73 (₹124.15) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹103.85 (₹105.82) per kg at Bangkok. The October futures slid to ₹102.63 (₹102.93) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg): RSS-4: ₹125.00 (₹125.50); RSS-5: ₹121.50 (₹122.00); ISNR 20: ₹105.50 (₹106.00) and Latex (60% drc): ₹108.75 (₹108.75)

