Spot rubber ends lower

Spot rubber finished lower on Monday. RSS 4 slid to ₹134.50 (135) a kg as reported by the traders. The grade closed unchanged at ₹130.50 and 134.50 per kg respectively according to dealers and the Rubber Board. The transactions were extremely low key.
In futures, March contracts firmed up to ₹132.84 (132.20) and April to ₹135.84 (134.98) while the May futures weakened to ₹137.77 (139.43) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹114.66 (116.52) per kg at Bangkok. Its March futures improved to ₹113.28 (111.49), April to ₹115.09 (112.62) and May to ₹117.35 (113.55) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 134.50 (135); RSS-5: 128.50 (129.50); ISNR 20: 118 (118.50) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).
