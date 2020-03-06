Spot rubber ends lower

Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 declined to ₹133 (134.50) and ₹133.50 (134.50) per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board.

The grade dropped to ₹129.50 (130.50) per kg as quoted by the dealers. The commodity ended in red as growing fears about the coronaviras continued to weigh heavily over the domestic and global markets. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex remained unchanged and almost inactive during the day.

In futures, March contracts weakened to ₹129.20 (131.85), April to ₹133.16 (135.22) and May to ₹134.72 (137.33) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 2.01 per cent with a volume of 395 lots and total trade value of ₹514.34 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) closed marginally higher at ₹117.95 (117.64) per kg at Bangkok. Its March futures slid to ₹117 (117.33), April to ₹118.83 (118.84) and May to ₹119.33 (119.87) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 133 (134.50); RSS-5: 127 (128); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).