Spot rubber ends marginally higher

Kottayam | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

Our Correspondent

Spot rubber ended marginally higher despite a weak closing in domestic futures on Monday. RSS 4 improved to ₹120 (119.50) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed. October futures declined to ₹119.38 (120.82) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 120 (119.50); RSS-5: 117 (117); ISNR 20: 105.50 (105) and Latex (60% drc): 102.50 (103.50).

Published on October 14, 2019
rubber (commodity)
