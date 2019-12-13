Spot rubber ends tad firmer

Spot rubber finished marginally higher on Friday. RSS 4 improved to Rs 132.50 (Rs 132) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to Rs 128.50 (Rs 128) per kg as quoted by the dealers.

The commodity regained strength on covering purchases, following a firm closing in domestic futures and Bangkok spot prices. Meanwhile, ISNR 20 and latex continued to rule weak in the absence of fresh enquiries from the non-tyre sector.

January futures improved to Rs 136.62 (Rs 135.46), February to Rs 138.63 (Rs 137.24) and March to Rs 141 (138.31) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs 115.49 (Rs 113.58) per kg in Bangkok. December futures weakened to Rs 113.93 (Rs 114.96), January to Rs 114.18 (Rs 114.24) and February to Rs 116.89 (Rs 117.08) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 132.50 (132.00)

RSS-5: 128.50 (128.00)

ISNR 20: 117.00 (117.50)

and latex (60% drc): 90.50 (91.00)