Spot rubber ends weak

Spot rubber finished weak on Monday. RSS 4 slid to ₹148 (148.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend continued to remain mixed amidst scattered transactions.August futures improved to ₹143.10 (142.01) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹121.97 (123.15) at Bangkok. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 148 (148.50); RSS-5: 146 (146); ISNR 20: 123.50 (124.50) and Latex (60% drc): 98 (98).