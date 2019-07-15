Commodities

Spot rubber ends weak

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on July 15, 2019 Published on July 15, 2019

Spot rubber finished weak on Monday. RSS 4 slid to ₹148 (148.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend continued to remain mixed amidst scattered transactions.August futures improved to ₹143.10 (142.01) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹121.97 (123.15) at Bangkok. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 148 (148.50); RSS-5: 146 (146); ISNR 20: 123.50 (124.50) and Latex (60% drc): 98 (98).

Published on July 15, 2019
rubber (commodity)
Next Story

Brent oil may test support at $66.40
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Brent oil may test support at $66.40