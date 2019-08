Spot rubber finished weak on Friday. RSS 4 slid to ₹147 (148) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. August futures dropped to ₹143.96 (144.28) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange. RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹107.12 (111.14) a kg at Bangkok. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 147 (148); RSS-5: 144 (145); ISNR 20: 120 (121) and Latex (60% drc): 97 (97).