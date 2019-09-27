Spot rubber ends weak

Spot rubber closed weak on Friday. RSS 4 slid to ₹125.50 (126) per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost further following the declines in the domestic and global trend setters. There were no genuine buyers in the market even during late trading hours. October futures dropped to ₹124.14 (125.71) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹105.82 (106.91) per kg at Bangkok. October futures surrendered to ₹102.93 (107.97) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 125.50 (126); RSS-5: 122.50 (122.50); ISNR 20: 106 (107) and Latex (60% drc): 108.75 (108.75).