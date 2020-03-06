Spot rubber finishes lower

Spot rubber finished lower on Friday. RSS 4 declined to Rs.133.00 (134.50) and Rs.133.50 (134.50) per kg respectively, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to Rs.129.50 (130.50) per kg as quoted by the Dealers. The commodity ended in red as growing fears about the coronaviras continued to weigh heavily over the domestic and global markets. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex remained unchanged and almost inactive during the day.

In futures, the March contracts weakened to Rs.129.20 (131.85), April to Rs.133.16 (135.22) and May to Rs.134.72 (137.33) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 2.01% with a volume of 395 lots and total trade value of 514.34 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) closed marginally higher at Rs.117.95 (117.64) per kg at Bangkok. Its March futures slid to Rs.117.00 (117.33), April to Rs.118.83 (118.84) and May to Rs.119.33 (119.87) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 133.00 (134.50)

RSS-5: 127.00 (128.00)

ISNR 20: 118.00 (118.00)

and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)