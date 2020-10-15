Commodities

Spot rubber firms up

Published on October 15, 2020

Spot rubber continued to explore further highs on Thursday. The market opened steady but regained strength as certain companies bought sheet rubber up to ₹136 a kg during late trading hours.

RSS-4 improved to ₹136 (135.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted firm at ₹132 (131.50) by dealers.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹152.47 (150.92) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹110.44 (108.57) and Latex 60% to ₹95.85 (94.48) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:136 (135.50); RSS-5: 132 (131 ); ISNR-20: 111.50 (111) and Latex (60% drc): 82.50 (80).

Published on October 15, 2020
