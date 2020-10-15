Spot rubber firms up

Spot rubber continued to explore further highs on Thursday. The market opened steady but regained strength as certain companies bought sheet rubber up to ₹136 a kg during late trading hours.

RSS-4 improved to ₹136 (135.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted firm at ₹132 (131.50) by dealers.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹152.47 (150.92) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹110.44 (108.57) and Latex 60% to ₹95.85 (94.48) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:136 (135.50); RSS-5: 132 (131 ); ISNR-20: 111.50 (111) and Latex (60% drc): 82.50 (80).