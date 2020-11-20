Spot rubber holds steady despite a dip in arrivals

Lamborghini unveils track and road-ready Huracan special edition
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Spot rubber continued to rule steady on Friday. Another slowdown in demand has kept the prices neutral despite its lower availability in the local trading houses. But RSS-5 improved mainly on enquiries from the non tyre sector and hence, the trend was partially mixed.
“Though we are passing through the peak production season, there is no visible improvement in arrivals since a couple of weeks,” a dealer told BusinessLine. “Many growers are not tapping their trees even after a considerable increase in prices”.
RSS-4 closed unchanged ₹156 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹152 as quoted by dealers. The transactions were low.
Natural rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was down by 55 Yuan (₹620.44) to close at 14230 Yuan (₹160,524.81) a tonne.
RSS-3 (spot) inched up to ₹168.59 (168.48) per kg at Bangkok. SMR-20 improved to ₹116.45 (115.79), while Latex declined to ₹106.85 (107.37) at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:156 (156); RSS-5: 151 (150); ISNR 20: 124 (124) and Latex (60% drc): 106.50 (106.50).
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
New Hyundai i20 sports an edgier design and delivers extra features, but is pricier and now has to tackle ...
A 144Hz screen, a 108MP camera, 5,000mAh battery and more at a decent price
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
Children’s Day serves as a reminder to train our kids to safely operate bank a/c
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Foreign banks with deep pockets, strong balance sheets, and desirous of expanding presence in the Indian ...
It was mentioned in Business Line dated September 21, 2020 that if an individual transfers an amount (or gives ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
The focus on nutritional food and accessibility amid the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted people in the ...
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...