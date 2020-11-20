Spot rubber holds steady despite a dip in arrivals

Spot rubber continued to rule steady on Friday. Another slowdown in demand has kept the prices neutral despite its lower availability in the local trading houses. But RSS-5 improved mainly on enquiries from the non tyre sector and hence, the trend was partially mixed.

“Though we are passing through the peak production season, there is no visible improvement in arrivals since a couple of weeks,” a dealer told BusinessLine. “Many growers are not tapping their trees even after a considerable increase in prices”.

RSS-4 closed unchanged ₹156 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹152 as quoted by dealers. The transactions were low.

Natural rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The most active January 2021 delivery was down by 55 Yuan (₹620.44) to close at 14230 Yuan (₹160,524.81) a tonne.

RSS-3 (spot) inched up to ₹168.59 (168.48) per kg at Bangkok. SMR-20 improved to ₹116.45 (115.79), while Latex declined to ₹106.85 (107.37) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:156 (156); RSS-5: 151 (150); ISNR 20: 124 (124) and Latex (60% drc): 106.50 (106.50).