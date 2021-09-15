Spot rubber likely to experience lows

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Spot rubber ended in a stalemate on Wednesday. “The commodity managed to sustain at the prevailing levels mainly on short covering but it is likely to explore further lows once the covering purchases are over”, a trader told Business Line. “I will not be surprised if it fell below ₹170.00 level in a week or two,” he added.
RSS4 was quoted unchanged at ₹173.50 per kg by traders. The grade finished flat at ₹174.00 per kg according to the Rubber Board. Major consuming industries continued to sideline the market, possibly waiting for an improvement in arrivals. According to reports, natural rubber production in the country stood at 7.15 lakh tonnes during the last year, even in adverse conditions. The crop is expected to give a big boost in production during this peak production season..
In futures, the front month September delivery lost 0.04 percent from Tuesday’s settlement price to close at ₹172.11 per kg with a volume of 17 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The natural rubber contract for January 2022 delivery was up 0.73 percent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13.78 Yuan (₹157.59) a kg, with a volume of 2,11,799 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
RSS3 (spot) firmed up to ₹132.16 (132.01) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 dropped to ₹122.10 (122.68) and Latex to ₹88.92 (90.09) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The September delivery was down 1.93 percent from last day’s settlement price to close at 188.4 Yen (₹126.09) per kg with a volume of 24 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan (OSE).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:173.50 (173.50), RSS5: 171.50 (171.50), ISNR20: 165.00 (165.00) and Latex (60 per cent drc): 126.00 (126.00).
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...