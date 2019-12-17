Spot rubber price remains steady

Realme ends 2019 with Realme X2 for good measure
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Tuesday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹132.50 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market activities were in an extremely low key following a hartal in the State to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
In futures, the January contracts improved to ₹136.00 (135.50) and February to ₹137.97 (137.66) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
"The rubber on ICEX closed up by 0.37% amid expectations of a fall in domestic output", said Mr. Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory. "Technically it got support at 135.70 and 135.50 levels. The next resistance is likely to be at 136.00 and a move above the same could see prices testing 136.10". .
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹115.98 (115.16) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures concluded at ₹113.87 (113.84), January at ₹114.00 (114.16) and February at ₹116.85 (116.49) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were:
RSS-4: 132.50 (132.50)
RSS-5: 128.50 (128.50)
ISNR 20: 117.00 (117.00)
and Latex (60% drc): 90.50 (90.50)
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Demand forecast for next year is bleak while supply from China is expected to be stable
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...