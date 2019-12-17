Commodities

Spot rubber price remains steady

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Tuesday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹132.50 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market activities were in an extremely low key following a hartal in the State to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

In futures, the January contracts improved to ₹136.00 (135.50) and February to ₹137.97 (137.66) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

"The rubber on ICEX closed up by 0.37% amid expectations of a fall in domestic output", said Mr. Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory. "Technically it got support at 135.70 and 135.50 levels. The next resistance is likely to be at 136.00 and a move above the same could see prices testing 136.10". .

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹115.98 (115.16) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures concluded at ₹113.87 (113.84), January at ₹114.00 (114.16) and February at ₹116.85 (116.49) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were:

RSS-4: 132.50 (132.50)

RSS-5: 128.50 (128.50)

ISNR 20: 117.00 (117.00)

and Latex (60% drc): 90.50 (90.50)

Published on December 17, 2019
prices, inflation and deflation
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Daily Onion Price Tracker – Tuesday, December 17