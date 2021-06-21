Spot rubber prices fall

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
Spot rubber extended losses on Monday. RSS4 surrendered to Rs.169.00 (169.50) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to Rs. 164.00 (164.50) a kg as per Dealers. The commodity continued to remain subdued inline with the declines in domestic futures and overseas trendsetters and the volumes were extremely low.
"We are waiting for an improvement in arrivals as rains subsided in favour of tapping in most plantation areas" a Dealer told Business Line. "Major consuming industries are expected to return with enhanced quotes once they know that we have sufficient stocks to supply them."
There are also reports that certain small growers and dealers are in a serious financial crisis probably due to the impact of Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions. It may be difficult for them to hold the stocks for more than a limited time in the days to come.
In futures, the June delivery was down 1.0 percent from Friday's settlement price to close at Rs.166.00 per kg with a volume of 60 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs.153.97 (154.46) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 inched up to Rs.119.56 (119.55) while Latex slid to Rs.99.45 (99.55) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery lost 125 Yuan (Rs.1432.93) from previous day's settlement price to close at 12,605 Yuan (Rs.144,537.20) a tonne with a volume of 360,875 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The front month June delivery improved 0.17 percent to close at 241.2 Yen (Rs.162.37) per kg with a volume of 2 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:169.00 (169.50); RSS5: 167.00 (167.50); ISNR20: 156.50 (157.00) and Latex (60% drc): 120.00 (121.50).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee founders of Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Kouchouseph Chittilappilly who sold 50 lakh shares recently to fund his philanthropy on wealth, success and ...
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...