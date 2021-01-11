Spot rubber prices slip on weak overseas market

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Spot rubber lost ground reacting closely to an increase in arrivals and declines in overseas markets on Monday. RSS 4 weakened to ₹151 (152) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend continued to remain mixed as ISNR20 finished flat on dull demand and latex improved sharply on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector.
In futures, the natural rubber contracts for January delivery declined by 1.11 per cent to ₹152.50 (154.21) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
According to the Association of Natural Rubber producing Countries (ANRPC), the average NR prices of RSS-3 in Bangkok and RSS-4 in Kottayam posted 1.2 and 2.5 per cent growth in December, while comparing to November respectively, despite uncertainty and unprecedented events happened in 2020. A weaker US dollar and uptrend in brent crude prices were most favourable to NR market.
A vaccine-led economy will be a game changer in 2021 to sustain the recovery from pandemic-hit economy globally. The World Bank recently released its forecast growth for the world economy to expand by 4 per cent in 2021, recover from a contraction of 4.3 per cent in 2020.
RSS 3 (spot) surrendered to ₹160.29 (165.14) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to ₹114.62 (117.31) while Latex firmed up to ₹102.99 (102.67) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The NR contract for January delivery was down by 240 Yuan (₹2,719.65) to close at 14,360 Yuan (₹162,725.51) a tonne on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:151.00 (152.00); RSS5: 141.00(142.00); ISNR20: 125.00 (125.00) and Latex (60% drc): 108.00 (105.00).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex continue to record new highs, but stay alert
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
A crackling fire, a tusker and a family scandal bring together a group of fellow travellers in Kerala
Although they match their Gujarati, South Indian and North Indian counterparts bite for bite, Maharashtrian ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...