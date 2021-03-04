Spot rubber rebounds in a mixed trade

Spot rubber regained strength on Thursday. RSS-4 improved to ₹160 (159.50) a kg as per traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted firm at ₹155 (154.50) by dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 ended in red and latex finished flat amidst extremely dull volumes .

According to reports, the Finance Ministry has decided not to impose anti-dumping duty on truck and bus radial tyres imported from Thailand. Nearly 50% of truck & bus radial (TBR) tyres imported in the first three-quarters of the current fiscal are from Thailand. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies had recommended that an anti-dumping duty should be imposed on Thai imports of truck and bus radials based on an application filed by the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA).

In futures, the March delivery firmed up from Wednesday's settlement price to ₹163.65 (163.02) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹169.23 (167.31) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹127.08 (128.05) and Latex to ₹123.68 (124.19) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:160 (159.50); RSS 5: 155 (154); ISNR 20: 149 (149.50) and Latex (60% drc): 125 (125).