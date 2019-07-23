Commodities

Spot rubber regains strength

Spot rubber regained strength on Tuesday. RSS 4 firmed up to ₹150 (149) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board.

Supply concerns following the widespread rains kept the commodity firm during the day.

August futures declined to ₹148.75 (150.13) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹122.26 (122.17)at Bangkok.

July futures slid to ₹146.14 (146.46) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 150 (149); RSS-5: 148 (147); ISNR 20: 122 (121.50) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (99).

