Spot rubber remains steady

Spot rubber continued to remain steady on Wednesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹130.00 a kg, according to traders. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹130.50 and ₹126.50 per kg respectively by the Rubber Board and dealers. The trend was partially mixed as RSS 5 lost marginally on buyer resistance, while the overall volumes were dull in a lacklustre trading session.

The December futures weakened to ₹132.44 (₹132.76) and January to ₹133.16 (₹133.95) while the February futures improved to ₹136.63 (₹136.33) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). .

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹110.64 (110.63) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures declined to ₹110.26 (₹111.27), January to ₹110.33 (₹110.75) and February to ₹112.38 (₹112.80) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 130.00 (130.00)

RSS-5: 127.00 (127.50)

ISNR 20: 119.50 (119.50)

and Latex (60% drc): 89.50 (89.50)