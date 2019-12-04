Commodities

Spot rubber remains steady

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on December 04, 2019 Published on December 04, 2019

Spot rubber continued to remain steady on Wednesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹130.00 a kg, according to traders. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹130.50 and ₹126.50 per kg respectively by the Rubber Board and dealers. The trend was partially mixed as RSS 5 lost marginally on buyer resistance, while the overall volumes were dull in a lacklustre trading session.

The December futures weakened to ₹132.44 (₹132.76) and January to ₹133.16 (₹133.95) while the February futures improved to ₹136.63 (₹136.33) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). .

RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹110.64 (110.63) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures declined to ₹110.26 (₹111.27), January to ₹110.33 (₹110.75) and February to ₹112.38 (₹112.80) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 130.00 (130.00)

RSS-5: 127.00 (127.50)

ISNR 20: 119.50 (119.50)

and Latex (60% drc): 89.50 (89.50)

Published on December 04, 2019
Kochi
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil gains before OPEC meetings, helped by decline in US inventories