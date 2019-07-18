Commodities

Spot rubber rules steady

Spot rubber continued rule steady on Thursday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹148 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 finished weak on low demand. August futures improved to ₹145.95 (144.86) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹121.13 (121.97) at Bangkok. July futures declined to Rs.144.77 (147.07) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 148 (148); RSS-5: 146 (146); ISNR 20: 122 (123) and Latex (60% drc): 98 (98).

