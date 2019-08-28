Commodities

Spot rubber rules steady

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Spot rubber was quoted steady on Wednesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹140 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The market remained neutral as sellers stayed back following a marginal recovery in global markets, though the absence of buyers continued to keep it under pressure.September futures improved up to ₹138.07 (136.62)on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹109.84 (108.41) per kg at Bangkok. September futures improved to ₹106.09 (105.54) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 140 (140); RSS-5: 135 (135); ISNR 20: 115 (115) and Latex (60% drc): 102 (102).

