Spot rubber rules steady

Spot rubber was steady on Wednesday. RSS 4 continued to rule unchanged at ₹120 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as latex closed weak on dull demand. RSS 4 declined at its October futures to ₹121.12 (₹122.11) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹101.37 (₹100.53) per kg at Bangkok. October futures weakened to ₹99.11 (₹99.32) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: ₹120 (₹120); RSS-5: ₹118 (₹118); ISNR 20: ₹104 (₹104) and Latex (60% drc): ₹105.75 (₹106.75).