Commodities

Spot rubber rules steady

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on October 09, 2019 Published on October 09, 2019

Spot rubber was steady on Wednesday. RSS 4 continued to rule unchanged at ₹120 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed as latex closed weak on dull demand. RSS 4 declined at its October futures to ₹121.12 (₹122.11) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹101.37 (₹100.53) per kg at Bangkok. October futures weakened to ₹99.11 (₹99.32) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: ₹120 (₹120); RSS-5: ₹118 (₹118); ISNR 20: ₹104 (₹104) and Latex (60% drc): ₹105.75 (₹106.75).

Published on October 09, 2019
commodities market
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Base metals market subdued on growth fears and trade war