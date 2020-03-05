Commodities

Spot rubber rules steady

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

 

Spot rubber was quoted steady on Thursday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹134.50 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade continued to rule unchanged at ₹130.50 a kg according to dealers.

In futures, March contracts dropped to ₹131.85 (132.84), April to ₹135.22 (136.21) and May to ₹137.33 (138.39) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 0.75 per cent with a volume of 409 lots and a total trade value of 542.49 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹117.64 (115.75) per kg at Bangkok.March futures improved to ₹117.33 (115.32), April to ₹118.84 (116.48) and May to ₹119.87 (117.57) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 134.50 (134.50); RSS-5: 128 (128); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).

Published on March 05, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar rules steady