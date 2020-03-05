Spot rubber rules steady

Spot rubber was quoted steady on Thursday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹134.50 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade continued to rule unchanged at ₹130.50 a kg according to dealers.

In futures, March contracts dropped to ₹131.85 (132.84), April to ₹135.22 (136.21) and May to ₹137.33 (138.39) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were down by 0.75 per cent with a volume of 409 lots and a total trade value of 542.49 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹117.64 (115.75) per kg at Bangkok.March futures improved to ₹117.33 (115.32), April to ₹118.84 (116.48) and May to ₹119.87 (117.57) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 134.50 (134.50); RSS-5: 128 (128); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).