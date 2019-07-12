Commodities

Spot rubber rules weak

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on July 12, 2019 Published on July 12, 2019

Spot rubber continued to rule weak on Friday. The market lost ground as major consuming industries stayed back to keep the sentiments under pressure. RSS 4 dropped to ₹149 (149.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. July futures firmed up to ₹151.50 (150) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹123.15 (122.52) at Bangkok. July futures closed at ₹145.57 (145.49) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 149 (149.50); RSS-5: 146.50 (147); ISNR 20: 124.50 (125) and Latex (60% drc): 98 (98).

