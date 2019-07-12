Spot rubber rules weak

Spot rubber continued to rule weak on Friday. The market lost ground as major consuming industries stayed back to keep the sentiments under pressure. RSS 4 dropped to ₹149 (149.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. July futures firmed up to ₹151.50 (150) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹123.15 (122.52) at Bangkok. July futures closed at ₹145.57 (145.49) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 149 (149.50); RSS-5: 146.50 (147); ISNR 20: 124.50 (125) and Latex (60% drc): 98 (98).