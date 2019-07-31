Spot rubber rules weak

Spot rubber continued to rule weak tracking the global declines on Wednesday. RSS 4 lost further to ₹148 (149) and ₹148.50 (149.50) per kg respectively according to traders and the Rubber Board.

In futures,August contracts weakened to ₹143.94 (145.25) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) inched up to ₹113.99 (113.69) a kg at Bangkok. August futures surrendered to ₹137.44 (143.01) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 148 (149); RSS-5: 145.50 (146.50); ISNR 20: 121 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 97.50 (99).