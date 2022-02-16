Spot rubber skids on higher imports, stocks

Spot rubber continued to shed the past gains on Wednesday. RSS-4 declined to ₹160 (161) per kg, as per traders. The grade dropped to ₹161 (162), according to the Rubber Board. Major consuming industries mostly preferred to sideline the market possibly since they were comfortable with their recent imports and stockpiles.

Global outlook

According to sources, the quantity of natural rubber imported to India in January 2022 had been approximately 75,000 tonnes. This is almost 66 per cent higher than NR imported per month in 2021. “Global natural rubber market in 2022 would be determined largely by a nearly balanced supply-demand situation based on the emerging supply demand scenario”, said Jom Jacob, analyst in global natural rubber industry.

“There is no reason to expect a major rally or slump in prices. High borrowing cost, strong dollar and geographical factors are expected to discourage speculative activities in rubber futures and weigh on NR prices globally during the first half of 2022. On the positive side, NR can gain if the rally in crude oil market sustains”. In futures, the most active February contracts were down 0.81 per cent from Tuesday’s settlement price to close at ₹161 per kg with a volume of 18 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was down 0.28 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14.29 Yuan (₹169.23) per kg with a volume of 142,310 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

SMR20 weakened to ₹134.07 (134.07) and Latex to ₹115.18 (115.18) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: 160 (161), RSS-5: 158 (159), ISNR20: 158 (158.50) and Latex (60% drc): 126 (127).

DNA Sequencing

The Rubber Research Institute of India (RRII), under the Rubber Board, has launched a high quality Sanger DNA Sequencing Service. The service may be availed of by researchers, students and private firms. Sequencing service will be provided for column-based purified PCR products and plasmid DNA samples using ABI 3500XL 24 Capillary Electrophoresis System. High Quality - DNA sequencing read lengths up to -1000 bases will be provided. DNA sequence providing the order of the four nucleotides (building blocks) of the DNA molecule. The order, or sequence, of these blocks tells your cells how to behave. Determination of DNA sequence is a basic and preliminary requirement of any molecular biology research. Ability to determine the DNA sequence laid the foundation of modern day biology and revolutionized biotechnology sector (Clinical, industrial and basic science). Sanger sequencing is considered as the gold standard in sequencing due to its high accuracy of 99.99%. The method has been extensively used to advance the field of functional and comparative genomics, evolutionary genetics and complex disease research. Because of its suitability for routine validation of single genes or short DNA fragments, Sanger sequencing remains a popular technique and is widely used by researchers and industry working in the field of biotechnology. (Eg; sequencing of the spike protein from SARS-CoV-2). According to a press release issued by the Board, DNA sequence reports will be sent by Email. Orders may be placed online by filling the sample submission form and sending it to thomasku@rubberboard.org.in