Spot rubber skids on holiday mood

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Spot rubber finished lower in the first trading day of the year on Friday. The absence of global guidance as the major overseas markets were on New Year holidays and the declines in domestic futures took the steam out of the market during the session.
RSS 4 surrendered to ₹153 (154.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade declined to ₹149 (150.50), according to dealers.
In futures, the near month January 2021 delivery dropped to ₹152.00 (153.64) per kg, down 1.07 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:153 (154.50); RSS5: 142 (143); ISNR20: 125 (125.50) and Latex (60% drc): 105 (103.50).
The Rubber Board has decided to revise the current methodology of ‘excluding the cost of barrel/ other packing material’ to ‘including the cost of packing material’ in arriving daily price of Concentrated Latex 60% for publication from January 1. Though 60% concentrated latex is marketed in barrels or flexi tanks, the published price do not carry the share of packing material cost till now.
A meeting taken by KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, had observed that the barrel/packing material used by latex processors falls in the nature of ‘Non-returnable’ and the cost of the same is generally factored in fixing the price of field latex prices. The meeting also assessed that, adding price of barrel/packing material cost in the daily price of concentrated latex 60% will improve the field latex price by a minimum of ₹2 per kg. The revised pricing publication methodology will be a fillip to rubber growers and Rubber Producers’ Societies.
The Board publishes daily price of different grades of rubber in Kottayam and Kochi markets to get a common understanding of the prevailing market prices among stakeholders in the natural rubber value chain. According to a press release issued by the Board, they collect the sales price and trade quantity of different grades of rubber from major dealers, processors, manufacturers, etc on a daily basis for arriving price for publication. Prices published by the Board are often considered as the reference price by all stakeholders for their marketing decisions.
The Rubber Board is launching two Certificate Courses, one in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Techniques (MBBT) and another in Rubber Products Manufacture (RPM) of three months’ duration at the Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam. The courses will commence on January 20. The number of seats in each course is limited to fifteen and the fee per participant is ₹21,000 (18% GST extra).
For further details, contact: MBBT Course- Phone 0481- 2351313 / Whatsapp 7994650941 and RPM Course- 0481- 2353325 / Whatsapp 04812353325. E-mail: training@rubberboard.org.in
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am nearing 60 years of age and have mutual fund holdings worth over ₹33 lakh that I have accumulated through ...
They offer life cover and assured returns
Investors can do certain basic checks regularly to protect themselves from broker-related frauds
Investors in 30% bracket can consider tax-free bonds as they offer relatively better returns
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
A food blogger looks back at a pandemic year and how her kitchen turned into a gateway to faraway lands
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
The former five-time world champion on mentoring the young, women in chess and watching The Queen’s Gambit
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...