Spot rubber skids on holiday mood

Spot rubber finished lower in the first trading day of the year on Friday. The absence of global guidance as the major overseas markets were on New Year holidays and the declines in domestic futures took the steam out of the market during the session.

RSS 4 surrendered to ₹153 (154.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade declined to ₹149 (150.50), according to dealers.

In futures, the near month January 2021 delivery dropped to ₹152.00 (153.64) per kg, down 1.07 per cent on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:153 (154.50); RSS5: 142 (143); ISNR20: 125 (125.50) and Latex (60% drc): 105 (103.50).

Revised cost methodology

The Rubber Board has decided to revise the current methodology of ‘excluding the cost of barrel/ other packing material’ to ‘including the cost of packing material’ in arriving daily price of Concentrated Latex 60% for publication from January 1. Though 60% concentrated latex is marketed in barrels or flexi tanks, the published price do not carry the share of packing material cost till now.

A meeting taken by KN Raghavan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, had observed that the barrel/packing material used by latex processors falls in the nature of ‘Non-returnable’ and the cost of the same is generally factored in fixing the price of field latex prices. The meeting also assessed that, adding price of barrel/packing material cost in the daily price of concentrated latex 60% will improve the field latex price by a minimum of ₹2 per kg. The revised pricing publication methodology will be a fillip to rubber growers and Rubber Producers’ Societies.

The Board publishes daily price of different grades of rubber in Kottayam and Kochi markets to get a common understanding of the prevailing market prices among stakeholders in the natural rubber value chain. According to a press release issued by the Board, they collect the sales price and trade quantity of different grades of rubber from major dealers, processors, manufacturers, etc on a daily basis for arriving price for publication. Prices published by the Board are often considered as the reference price by all stakeholders for their marketing decisions.

Certificate courses

The Rubber Board is launching two Certificate Courses, one in Molecular Biology & Biotechnology Techniques (MBBT) and another in Rubber Products Manufacture (RPM) of three months’ duration at the Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam. The courses will commence on January 20. The number of seats in each course is limited to fifteen and the fee per participant is ₹21,000 (18% GST extra).

For further details, contact: MBBT Course- Phone 0481- 2351313 / Whatsapp 7994650941 and RPM Course- 0481- 2353325 / Whatsapp 04812353325. E-mail: training@rubberboard.org.in