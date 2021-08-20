Spot rubber stay flat on holiday mood

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹180 per kg by traders. The grade finished flat at ₹179.50 and ₹174.50 respectively, according to the Rubber Board and Dealers. The market was totally in a holiday mood prior to Onam.

In futures, the August delivery lost 1.65 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹180.40 per kg with a volume of 23 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS-3 (spot) declined to ₹142.44 (144.79) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to ₹129.32 (131.18) and Latex to ₹94.47 (94.55) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 2.95 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,215 Yuan (₹151,221.22) a tonne with a volume of 42,411 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The forward January 2022 delivery shed 1.53 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥212.2 (₹143.96) per kg with a volume of 518 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:180 (180); RSS-5: 177.50 (177.50); ISNR20: 166 (166) and Latex (60% drc): 130 (130).