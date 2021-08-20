Spot rubber stay flat on holiday mood

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹180 per kg by traders. The grade finished flat at ₹179.50 and ₹174.50 respectively, according to the Rubber Board and Dealers. The market was totally in a holiday mood prior to Onam.
In futures, the August delivery lost 1.65 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹180.40 per kg with a volume of 23 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) declined to ₹142.44 (144.79) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to ₹129.32 (131.18) and Latex to ₹94.47 (94.55) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 2.95 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,215 Yuan (₹151,221.22) a tonne with a volume of 42,411 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The forward January 2022 delivery shed 1.53 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥212.2 (₹143.96) per kg with a volume of 518 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:180 (180); RSS-5: 177.50 (177.50); ISNR20: 166 (166) and Latex (60% drc): 130 (130).
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...