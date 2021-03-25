Spot rubber stays flat in listless trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Thursday . The commodity managed to sustain at the prevailing levels as there were no genuine sellers in the local trading houses despite another weak closing in major overseas markets. According to observers, a clear trend can be expected only after March.
RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹169 a kg as per traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹164, according to dealers. The trend was partially mixed as latex closed lower on buyer resistance.
In futures, the March delivery was down 0.22% from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹ 167.50 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹164.32 (165.27) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to ₹125.72 (127.02) and Latex to ₹121.08 (121.50) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was down 110 Yuan (₹1221.45) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14,125 Yuan (₹156,846.33) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:169 (169); RSS 5: 166 (166); ISNR20: 155.50 (155.50) and Latex (60% drc): 128 (129).
The Rubber Demo Project at Central Experiment Station (CES), Chethackal. was inaugurated by KN Raghavan, Chairman & Executive Director, Rubber Board. As per a press release issued by the Board, this Demo Project is aimed to give exposure to interested persons in rubber plantation forestry.
The one-day package includes an estate trip, food and stay. The visit also provides a chance to know about various farm practices, harvesting and latex processing. James Jacob (Director, Rubber Research Institute of India), P Sudha (Director, Rubber Training Institute), KC Surendran (Director, Finance-in-charge) and Thomas Eapen (Senior Scientist), spoke on the occasion.
The CES Chethackal located at Naranammoozhi Panchayath of Ranni Taluk in Pathanamthitta District is the major research station of Rubber Research Institute of India, with an area of 255 hectares. The research station has rubber plantations at different growth stages, rubber nurseries, processing unit and field trials at various stages of evaluation. The CES also offers outdoor attractions like Check Dam with a garden, Trekking facilities, Off-road safari, Hill climbing, Cycling circuits, etc as a part of this one-day package.
Route to CES is through Ponthenpuzha forest and adjoining Manimalayar river. Madatharuvi waterfalls, Perunthenaruvi waterfalls (15 km), Sabarimala Holy place (30 km), Konni Elephant training centre (40 km), Erumeli Sastha temple (25 km), Gavi coracle boating (45 km) and Panchalimedu hill station (45 km) are the nearby tourist attractions.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...