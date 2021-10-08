Spot rubber stays flat

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. The market ended the session in a stalemate as covering buyers withdrew from the market after procuring almost 90 per cent of their required quantity at the prevailing levels. RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹170 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹165, according to dealers.
Major consuming industries were mostly inactive during the week. This may be since NR imports stayed relatively high despite a steady improvement in the domestic supplies during the month of September. Based on preliminary estimates, India imported 41,000 tonnes of NR in September as against the import of 35,100 tonnes in July and 40,500 tonnes in August, said the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC).
In futures, the most active October delivery was up 0.79 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹170 per kg with a volume of 16 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹134.46 (131.11) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹129.70 (126.65) and Latex to ₹92.11 (91.33) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the October delivery was up 2.92 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13.34 Yuan (₹155.29) per kg with a volume of 211 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:170 (170), RSS-5: 168 (168), ISNR20: 158 (158) and Latex (60% drc): 122 (122).
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...