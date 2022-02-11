hamburger

Spot rubber stays flat

Our Bureau | Kottayam, February 11 | Updated on: Feb 11, 2022
A pot of latex is seen strapped around the trunk of a rubber tree at a plantation in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan Province, China, July 8, 2021. Picture taken July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song | Photo Credit: ALY SONG

The trend continued to remain mixed as latex edged down due to a lull in demand

      Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. The market activities were in an extremely low key as most rubber trading houses remained closed following the demise of T Nasiruddin, President, Kerala Vyaparai Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES). Kn RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹165 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The trend continued to remain mixed as latex lost marginally possibly following a temporarily drop in demand, amidst dull volumes.   In futures, the front month February contracts were down 0.84 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹164.82 per kg with a volume of 3 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).   RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹159.04 (157.78) a kg at Bangkok. SMR20 firmed up to ₹136.23 (135.76) and Latex to ₹114.59 (114.02) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.   The natural rubber contract for the May 2022 delivery was down 1.31 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14.48 Yuan (₹171.50) per kg with a volume of 220,622 lots in day-time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 165 (165), RSS-5: 162.50 (162.50), ISNR20: 160 (160) and Latex (60% drc): 129 (129.50).  

Published on February 11, 2022
rubber (commodity)
Kerala

