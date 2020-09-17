Spot rubber stays unchanged

Spot rubber finished flat on Thursday. The trading activities were in an extremely low key as there were no quantity sellers on buyers in the local trading houses to set a definite trend in the commodity.

The market seemed to be suffering from acute short supplies following widespread rains all over the plantation areas.

RSS-4 continued to remain steady ₹133 a kg consecutively for the fourth day, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade was quoted unchanged at ₹129 a kg by dealers.

The trend was partially mixed as RSS-5 improved marginally on enquiries from the non-tyre sector.

Natural rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month October delivery was down by 20 Yuan (₹217.55) to close at 11,545 Yuan (₹125,580.79) a tonne.

RSS-3 (spot) firmed up to ₹141.78 (141.11) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 closed unchanged at ₹99.96 while Latex 60% improved to ₹88.57 (87.78) a kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:133 (133); RSS-5: 128 (127.50); ISNR-20: 108 (108) and Latex (60% drc): 76.50 (76.50).