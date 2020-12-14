Spot rubber stays unchanged

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Spot rubber was steady despite a firm closing in global trendsetters on Monday. RSS-4 closed unchanged at ₹157 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹153, according to dealers.
As per reports, the world production of natural rubber (NR) fell by 8.5 per cent, year-over-year, to 10.098 million tonnes (mt) during January-October. Expecting a 10.8 per cent, year-over-year, drop during November-December, the production during the full year 2020 is expected at 12.597 mt — down 9 per cent from the previous year.
The world consumption of NR fell by 8.6 per cent, year-over-year, to 10.496 mt during January-October 2020. Accounting an anticipated 1.2 per cent increase during November-December, the consumption during the full year 2020 is expected at 12.811 mt — down 6.9 per cent from the previous year.
Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month January 2021 delivery was up by 165 Yuan (₹1855.06) to close at 14,315 Yuan (₹160,940.28) a tonne.
RSS-3 (spot) improved to ₹167.29 (165.08) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹116.35 (114.28) but Latex weakened to ₹107.93 (108.46) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:157 (157); RSS-5: 147 (147); ISNR20: 130 (130) and Latex (60% drc): 106 (106).
Rubber growers, who are members of Rubber Production Incentive Scheme (RPIS), implemented by the State Government of Kerala with the cooperation of Rubber Board have to renew their registration. As per a press release issued by the Board, the growers may approach the Rubber Producers' Societies along with the copy of latest tax receipt of rubber planted area for the renewal of registration. For more details, contact the Rubber Board Call Centre over phone: 0481 2576622.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...