Commodities

Spot rubber stays unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on July 29, 2021

Short covering pushes the commodity to an intra-day high of ₹171.50 a kg

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. The market opened weak but regained strength later on short covering to hit an intra-day high of ₹171.50 a kg before concluding the session in a stalemate.

“We expect the commodity to improve further in the weekend session since covering buyers could not procure the minimum desired quantity today to fulfil their early commitments,” a dealer said.

RSS-4 ended in a steady note with an upward bias at ₹171 per kg, according to traders. The grade firmed up to ₹170.50 (170) and ₹165.50 (165), respectively, according to Rubber Board and dealers.

In futures, the most active August delivery was up 0.66 per cent from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at ₹173.30 per kg with a volume of 22 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS-3 (spot) inched up to ₹135.33 (135.02) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹124.49 (123.64) and Latex to ₹88.07 (87.55) at Kuala Lumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 1.49 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,370 Yuan (₹153,794.81) a tonne with a volume of 286,202 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The December delivery was up 0.56 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥216.5 (₹145.06) per kg with a volume of 457 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:171 (171); RSS-5: 168.50 (168.00); ISNR20: 156 (156) and Latex (60% drc): 127 (127).

Published on July 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.