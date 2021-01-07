Spot rubber steadies in cautious trade

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Spot rubber closed steady as most traders were hesitant to enhance their commitments despite a firm closing in overseas markets on Thursday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹152 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board.
The grade was quoted steady at ₹148 a kg by dealers.
“NR prices had hit a six-year high during December 2020 but growers were not willing to sell their produce since they expected prices to rise further,” said Jacob Mathew, a leading rubber merchant based at Kottayam. “Most of them are still waiting for another firm trend to emerge in the market. They may be probably looking for a price range of ₹180-190 per kg for RSS 4,” he added.
In futures, the natural rubber contract for January delivery improved to ₹154.79 (153.98) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹163.31 (161.51) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹118.95 (114.17) and Latex to ₹103.57 (103.29) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was up by 550 Yuan (₹6243.06) from Wednesday’s settlement price to close at 14,875 Yuan (₹168,846.34) a tonne on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS4:152 (152); RSS5: 141.50 (141.50); ISNR20: 125(125) and Latex (60% drc): 105 (105).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...