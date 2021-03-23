Commodities

Spot rubber to remain sluggish till the end of this fiscal

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 23, 2021

Spot rubber continued to rule steady on Tuesday. There were no fresh factors to set a definite trend in the market and it is likely to remain sluggish till the end of the current financial year.

RSS 4 closed unchanged at ₹169 per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹164 per kg as per dealers. Sentiments remained neutral driven by an almost similar closing in domestic futures and overseas trendsetters. The volumes were dull.

In futures, the March delivery improved 1.01 per cent to ₹169.20 per kg from Monday's settlement price on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) slid to ₹168.35 (168.47) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 weakened to ₹128.17 (129.37) and Latex to ₹122.07 (122.91) per kg at Kualalumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:169 (169); RSS 5: 166 (166); ISNR20: 151 (151) and Latex (60% drc): 129.50 (129.50).

