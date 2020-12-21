Spot rubber tows global market, gains

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Spot rubber regained strength tracking the global gains on Monday. RSS-4 improved to ₹158 (157.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹154 (153.50), according to dealers.
The trend was mixed as ISNR20 and Latex closed unchanged amidst low volumes.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices tumbled in response to the concerns over a fast spreading new coronavirus strain in the UK. The resultant tighter restrictions in UK and other European countries can stall a recovery in the global economy, reports said.
Natural rubber futures closed higher in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE). The near month January 2021 delivery was up by 260 Yuan (₹2,934.58) to close at 14,700 Yuan (₹165,916.91) a tonne.
RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹173.77 (172.84) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹118.65 (117.85) and Latex to ₹108.66 (108.12) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:158 (157.50); RSS-5: 148.50 (148); ISNR 20: 130 (130) and Latex (60% drc): 106 (106).
Rubber growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about Controlled Upward Tapping (CUT). According to a press release issued by the Board, CUT is a proven harvesting practice to achieve sustainable high yield for long term from old and senile trees. It can be practised from renewed panel stage onwards on the virgin bark above the basal panel. R Rajagopal, Senior Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India, will answer the questions on this subject on December 23 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...