Spot rubber unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹150 a kg, by traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost its direction on buyer resistance amidst extremely dull volumes. August futures weakened to ₹147.39 (148.67) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹122.38 (122.26) per kg at Bangkok. July futures improved to ₹146.80 (146.14) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 150 (150); RSS-5: 148 (148); ISNR 20: 122 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (99)