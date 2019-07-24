Commodities

Spot rubber unchanged

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on July 24, 2019 Published on July 24, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹150 a kg, by traders and the Rubber Board. The market lost its direction on buyer resistance amidst extremely dull volumes. August futures weakened to ₹147.39 (148.67) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹122.38 (122.26) per kg at Bangkok. July futures improved to ₹146.80 (146.14) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 150 (150); RSS-5: 148 (148); ISNR 20: 122 (122) and Latex (60% drc): 99 (99)

Published on July 24, 2019
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar rules flat