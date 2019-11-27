Spot rubber unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs130.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at Rs126.50 per kg as reported by the Dealers. The volumes were low in an almost inactive trading session.

The December futures declined to Rs 132.56 (132.90), January to Rs 133.77 (134.28) and February to Rs 136.18 (137.25) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

According to the reports from the international scene, worries over the impact of Pestalotiopsis have helped push global prices to the highest level since July 2019. The Pestalotiopsis fungal disease attacks leaves, and is difficult to control as it is carried in the air. The disease was first reported in Thailand during last September. The Rubber Authority of Thailand estimates 400,000 rai, or 5% of the areas in southern Thailand, are affected.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs 111.05 (111.37) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures improved to Rs 112.53 (110.78), January to Rs 111.81 (110.65) and February to Rs114.50 (113.73) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 130.50 (130.50)

RSS-5: 128.00 (128.00)

ISNR 20: 120.00 (120.00)

Latex (60% drc): 89.50 (89.50)