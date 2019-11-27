Spot rubber unchanged

A disappointing quarter for IndiGo and SpiceJet
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Wednesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs130.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at Rs126.50 per kg as reported by the Dealers. The volumes were low in an almost inactive trading session.
The December futures declined to Rs 132.56 (132.90), January to Rs 133.77 (134.28) and February to Rs 136.18 (137.25) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
According to the reports from the international scene, worries over the impact of Pestalotiopsis have helped push global prices to the highest level since July 2019. The Pestalotiopsis fungal disease attacks leaves, and is difficult to control as it is carried in the air. The disease was first reported in Thailand during last September. The Rubber Authority of Thailand estimates 400,000 rai, or 5% of the areas in southern Thailand, are affected.
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs 111.05 (111.37) per kg at Bangkok. The December futures improved to Rs 112.53 (110.78), January to Rs 111.81 (110.65) and February to Rs114.50 (113.73) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 130.50 (130.50)
RSS-5: 128.00 (128.00)
ISNR 20: 120.00 (120.00)
Latex (60% drc): 89.50 (89.50)
While the airlines project optimism despite the poor results in September, analysts strike a sober note.
Focus on small details and roomy aisle aside, getting to talk to the captain in the cockpit made it a novel ...
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
The rupee (INR) broke out of the critical resistance at 71.6 and closed at 71.49 against the dollar (USD) on ...
Five years ago, the purchase of a house property through agents or brokers would have you back-off from a ...
It has been able to ride out the slowdown by focussing on pockets with low penetration such as post-wash ...
Did Karvy Stock Broking misuse the power of attorney given to it by investors?
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...