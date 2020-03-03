Spot rubber unchanged

Spot rubber was quoted unchanged despite a firm closing in the domestic and global trendsetters on Tuesday. RSS 4 finished flat at ₹134.50 a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade closed steady at ₹130.50 a kg as reported by the dealers.

March futures improved to ₹133.30 (132.84), April to ₹136.32 (135.84) and May to ₹138.95 (137.77) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month March contracts were up by 0.35 % with a volume of 289 lots and total trade value of 384.93 Lakhs. The market closed higher as investors covered their short positions after prices hit a three week low of ₹132.00 a kg last Friday.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹116.13 (114.66) per kg at Bangkok. Its March futures improved to ₹116.83 (113.28), April to ₹118.25 (115.09) and May to ₹120.15 (117.35) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 134.50 (134.50); RSS-5: 128 (128.50); ISNR 20: 118 (118) and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50).