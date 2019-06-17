Spot rubber weakens

Spot rubber lost ground as major consuming industries continued to keep a law profile on Monday. RSS 4 declined to ₹152.50 (153.50) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was mixed.July futures dropped to ₹150.30 (153.49) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹141.81 (142.39)at Bangkok. June futures firmed up to ₹152.47 (151.84) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 152.50 (153.50); RSS-5: 149 (150); ISNR 20: 131.50 (131.50) and Latex (60% drc): 96 (95).