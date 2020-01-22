Spot rubber weakens

Commodities

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on January 22, 2020 Published on January 22, 2020

Spot rubber turned weak on Wednesday. RSS 4 slid to ₹137.50 (138) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. It dropped to ₹133.50 (134) per kg as reported by the dealers. The trend was mixed as ISNR 20 and Latex were quoted unchanged amidst scattered transactions.

The February futures inched up to ₹140.89 (140.84) while the March futures weakened to ₹143.38 (143.85) and April to ₹147.52 (147.65) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹114.78 (115.74) per kg at Bangkok. Its January futures surrendered to ₹107.70 (108.88), February to ₹108.16 (108.75) and March to ₹117.55 (118.85) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) : RSS-4: 137.50 (138); RSS-5: 133 (133.50); ISNR 20: 121 (121) and Latex (60% drc): 87 (87)

