Spot rubber weakens

Spot rubber ended in the red on Friday. RSS 4 weakened to Rs 137 (137.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade dropped to Rs 133 (133.50). The commodity lost further on buyer resistance, tracking the moderate losses in domestic futures and global markets.

The trend was partially mixed as ISNR 20 finished flat amidst scattered transactions. RSS 4 declined at February futures to Rs 139.01 (141.34), March to Rs 141.47 (144.01) and April to Rs 145.24 (147.52) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

RSS 3 (spot) slid to Rs 113.51 (114.42) per kg at Bangkok. Its January futures surrendered to Rs 106.82 (109.55), February to Rs 106.17 (109.42) and March to Rs 115.36 (119.19) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).