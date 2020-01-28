Spot rubber weakens

The domestic rubber prices continued to remain subdued on Tuesday. In spot, RSS 4 weakened to Rs 136.00 (137.00) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. The same dropped to Rs 132.00 (133.00) a kg according to dealers. The absence of buyers from the tyre sector and unfavourable reports and rumours from the global markets weighed heavily on prices. The trend was partially mixed as Latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions.

In futures, the February contracts declined to Rs 133.35 (135.37), March to Rs 135.50 (137.38) and April to Rs 138.23 (140.65) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were down by 1.49% with a volume of 439 lots and total trade value of 591.24 Lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) slid to Rs 111.38 (112.65) per kg at Bangkok. The February futures improved to Rs 104.89 (102.47), March to Rs 111.90 (109.49) and April to Rs 115.84 (113.80) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 136.00 (137.00)

RSS-5: 130.00 (131.00)

ISNR 20: 119.50 (120.00) and Latex (60% drc): 86.00 (86.00)