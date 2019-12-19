Spot rubber continues to remain subdued

Merc’s 2020 GLC: facelifted outside, refreshed inside
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
Spot rubber continued to remain subdued on Thursday. RSS 4 weakened to Rs.132.00 (132.50) and Rs.128.00 (128.50) per kg respectively according to the Rubber Board and Dealers.
The grade (RSS 4) was quoted unchanged at Rs.132.00 per kg by traders. The market made all-round declines on buyer resistance following the moderate losses in global indices. In futures, the January contracts dropped to Rs. 133.26 (133.91) and February to Rs. 134.72 (135.90) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).
The domestic futures corrected more than 1% hitting an intraday low of 13,221 on profit-taking at higher levels.
We expect prices to get support at 13,100 as the recent US-China trade deal and upbeat economic data will support prices, said Mr. Manoj Jain, Director & Head of Commodities, IndiaNivesh.
"Rubber on ICEX dropped 0.46% to 13330 as the demand from tyre makers continued to remain subdued due to a slowdown in the domestic automobile sector" said Mr. Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.
"Technically it should get support at 13,260 and 13,180 levels. The next resistance is likely to be at 13,380 and a move above the same could take prices to 13,420 " RSS 3 (spot) declined to Rs. 114.73 (115.85) per kg at Bangkok.
The December futures weakened to Rs. 112.62 (113.71), January futures to Rs. 112.62 (114.29) and February to Rs. 114.57 (117.08) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 132.00 (132.00)
RSS-5: 128.00 (128.50)
ISNR 20: 116.00 (116.50)
and Latex (60% drc): 88.50 (89.50)
Just in time for the New Year, it should appeal to both the tech-savvy and the style-conscious
How premium car brands are leveraging social media to engage and draw buyers
Chinese automaker pushing the envelope with a wide range of e-vehicles in the country
There’s no other way to say it. Realme has gone and ripped off the design of Apple’s Airpods. If you’ve seen ...
There are instruments that offer liquidity as well as higher returns on savings
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...