Spot trading in coal coming soon: SEBI ED

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Bureau of India plans to launch spot trading in coal by setting up a spot exchange, according to SEBI Executive Director VS Sundaresan.
Delivering the Special Address at the two-day ‘Commodities Market Outlook 2022’, organised by BusinessLine on Thursday, he said: “Once coal spot exchange stabilises, derivatives in coal will also commence. This augurs well for the energy sector.”
Earlier this year, Coal Ministry officials said that the government had plans to have a mature trading platform by the time commercial coal mines become operational in 5-7 years when 40 per cent of the coal in the country will be mined by companies other than Coal India Ltd.
On November 25 last year, the Coal Ministry floated a request for bid for the selection of a consultant to assist the Ministry in setting up the country’s first coal trading platform. The coal exchange will facilitate efficient market-based pricing mechanism and facilitate price discovery besides ensuring transparent market mechanisms.
Sundaresan said trading in electricity derivatives will commence shortly as both operational and legal issues areas have been resolved.
The Multi Commodity Exchange has got SEBI’s approval to launch the derivatives and has readied the contract specifications, according to sources. The exchange is likely to launch the derivatives next month.
The power crisis in China and other parts of the world, including India, add significance to the electricity derivatives too.
Sundaresan said SEBI was in the process of coming out with detailed operational guidelines to make the gold exchange functional over the next few months. The gold bourse will bring in retail players to the regulated market and ensure transparency in the price setting for the precious metal.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...